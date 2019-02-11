HOUSTON — A 21-year-old woman is dead after a major crash in Houston's westside.

The happened at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the 12800 block of Westheimer near S. Dairy Ashford.

Houston police said a 29-year-old man was speeding, ran a red light and crashed into the woman's vehicle.

The woman died from her injuries. The man was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has charged the man with manslaughter and reckless aggravated assault.

