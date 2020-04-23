CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local prototyping company is helping health care workers and those on the front lines fighting the virus by manufacturing face shields.

Alan Morgan Junior Innovaum says they have already donated dozens of 3-D printed face shields to hospitals around the area including Driscoll Children’s, Doctors Regional and Christus Spohn.

The machine prints a two-dimensional image layer by layer.

Morgan says they enjoy helping the men and women on the front lines.

"Knowing that what we do it's helping people making their jobs easier making them feel safer and more secure at what they're doing when they're in potentially a hazardous situation." Said Morgan.

Health care workers can request a batch of face shields by sending an email to faceshields@innovaum.com

The group is also selling another version of the face shield. The money raised from the sales will go towards supporting continued donations to local health care workers.