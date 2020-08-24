One local principal's message to all educators navigating the challenges brought by the pandemic

Hamlin Middle School Principal Prudence Farrell wants educators to remember they matter, they're loved, and worth it.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many educators are navigating through the beginning of the school year. A school year that has brought new challenges and uncertainties. One educator is using her story to remind other educators to stay strong, take care of themselves and keep pushing forward.

Meet Hamlin Middle School Principal Prudence Farrell. Farrell is a cancer survivor and her positivity and strength inspires those around her.

Teaching during the pandemic has brought many challenges. Farrell encourages all educators who may be feeling overwhelmed to step away from the computer screen and get active for 30 minutes.

“Just do it three times a week. It’s gonna make you feel better. Get some of that stress off the plate. Sometimes you just need to at the end of the day you maybe have a lot to do just step away from the computer for that 30 minutes and then you can go back to it and you’ll have a clear head,“ said Farrell.

Principal Farrell says getting up and moving is all about feeling good inside and creating positive energy. When Farrell was doing chemotherapy, she kept this mindset.

“I remember going through chemotherapy and there would be times where I would walk to the other hallway and I would be out of breath. I would have to stop just to catch my breath. I thought I ran a mile or two miles. That’s the way my body felt just walking to the other side of the hallway. But I was moving. Even though I had to catch my breath and stop it was moving and it was something that kept my spirts up,” said Farrell.

Farrell says moving is power.

“Mental health it’s important. In fact, at times it’s more important. You can’t push yourself to do other thing’s if you’re not mentally ready for those,” said Farrell.

Principal Farrell has this message for all educators.

“You’re loved, worth it. It’s okay to be a priority,” said Farrell.