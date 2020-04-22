CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We could all use a little inspiration right about now. One local teacher turned author is helping provide just that through a book she's written called, "teach them to see hearts."

It might just have you and your family doing your own scavenger hunt around the house or yard.

3News Bill Churchwell spoke with Patricia Reyes, author of the book and a local Spanish teacher at Hablamos and teacher's aide at Driscoll ISD.

It’s a book that is inspiring people to find the positives in life simply by seeing hearts in the most unlikely of places.

From a tiny heart in a leaf, bite of an apple, a tree trunk following hurricane Harvey and even one formed of foam.



“One day we were at the playground, one of my students saw me pick up a little rock on the ground and it was a shape of a heart.” Said Reyes.

A moment that blossomed for Reyes.

“It just makes you reflect on the beauty of love” Said Reyes.

Reyes said writing the book allowed her to tell the story of how she was able to heal following the loss of her husband.



“I found that when you see life through the eyes of a child, everything is so much purer.” Said Reyes.

The book is written in both English and Spanish and contains 41 stories.

Reyes is now receiving pictures of hearts from around the world.

One of the most meaningful is one found by her own son which eventually became the last story in the book.

“This is the rock my son found.” Said Reyes.

The discovery was made as he climbed the tallest mountain in the world, Mount Everest.

“On a day he wasn't intending to find a heart.” Said Reyes.

To read this story and more you can find her book online at Amazon.com