CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 25-year-old male is in jail after getting into an argument with his girlfriend and then firing gunshots into the air.

The Corpus Christi Police Department was called out to a domestic dispute this shortly after 12 p.m. noon on the 3900 block of Barnes St.

When police arrived the suspect left the scene on foot, and police chased him from Barnes St. to Bradford Dr. where police tackled the male suspect to the ground.

The male suspect hit his head on the pavement causing him to bleed, but no major injuries were reported. The suspect was taken into custody for evading arrest and firing a gun in city limits, according to CCPD.

