CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Corpus Christi Police a man is dead after a car accident near the intersection of Holly and Everhart Road.

Police said a vehicle crashed into another car after running a red light. This caused the vehicle to spin out of control and then, hit a third car. It all happened around 3 A.M. on Sunday morning.

Investigators found that speed, alcohol and failure to give the right of way likely caused the crash. As a result, a man said to be in his twenties was ejected from his vehicle.

He has not been identified but police confirmed he did pass away from his injuries after he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police add that another man in his forties was also sent to the hospital, there is no word on his condition.