One man shot at La Armada during drug related incident, police say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is in the hospital after being shot at the La Armada Housing projects. Police say it was a drug related incident.
The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday, September 22. Police were called to the 1500 block of Southgate Drive, in the La Armada Housing projects.
Police say two young black males entered the apartment of the victim and got into a dispute over drugs. Police say there is no other description for the suspects. According to police shortly after the shooting occurred the suspects fled the scene on foot. Police are searching the are for the suspects. A young female was in the apartment at the time of the shooting police say she was not injured.