One of six students injured in Oxford school shooting still hospitalized

Only one student remains hospitalized after Tuesday's fatal shooting. She is in stable condition.
Emerson Miller, right, leans on her friend Joselyn's shoulder as they listen to Jessi Holt, pastor at LakePoint Community Church, during a prayer vigil at the church after the Oxford High School school shooting, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Oxford, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A 15-year-old student used his father's gun to open fire on his high school in Oxford, Michigan on Tuesday, Nov. 30. He killed four and injured seven.

The victims who died at the scene have been identified as Tate Myre, a 16-year-old student, Hana St. Juliana, a 14-year-old student, and Madisyn Baldwin, a 17-year-old student. 

Justin Shilling, a 17-year-old student, was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a day later.

The four victims of the Oxford school shooting.

Of those injured, six were students and one was a teacher. The teacher was released from the hospital with a graze wound on her left shoulder the day of the shooting.

Police held a press conference on Nov. 30, detailing the extent of the injuries. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard asked for prayers for a 14-year-old female student who suffered wounds to the neck and chest, and said she was on a ventilator.

The Sheriff's Office announced Sunday she was released from Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

Now, only one student remains hospitalized. A 17-year-old female student injured on Nov. 30 is in stable condition at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital, police said.

