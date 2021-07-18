One person killed in crash along SPID Sunday night

Around 8:00 p.m., officers were called to investigate a fatal crash along SPID. All westbound lanes from Flour Bluff Dr. to Ennis Joslin Rd. have been closed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person has died following an accident along the westbound side of South Padre Island Drive near Paul Jones Ave., according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

It happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday on the westbound side of the highway. Police have released very few details at this point.

Corpus Christi Police Officers do confirm that one person died and they say initial reports lead them to believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and a Crime Scene Investigation Unit has been called in to collect evidence.

All lanes along westbound S.P.I.D. from Flour Bluff Dr. to Ennis Joslin Rd. have been shut down and will remain closed until the evidence is collected.

