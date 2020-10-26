Suspect wanted after one person fatally shot in Sienna neighborhood

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — A person was shot and killed Monday in the Sienna neighborhood in Missouri City.
The suspect, identified as Matthew Reshon Jacobs, is still on the run. He is considered armed and dangerous.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said he drove away from the scene in a black Audi with Texas license plate number: MPJ 4907.
This shooting took place in the 2500 block of Amethyst Isle Lane.
Initially, deputies told residents to stay indoors, but now they're saying there is no threat to the area.
Check back for updates.
