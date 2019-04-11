CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, police were called out to a home sitting on dozens of acres of land on the 7800 block of Yorktown.

CCPD said a homeowner confronted two suspects trying to steal their A/C unit.

Officials said the homeowner was armed and instructed the suspects to get down.

The suspects continued to approach the homeowner and police said that's when the homeowner shot one suspect in the body.

CCPD said the injured male suspect was sent to Bay Area Hospital and didn't sustain life threatening injuries.

The female suspect is still at large but not expected to be armed.

Police said the homeowner used justified use of force.