Now to the ongoing battle against opioid use here in the Coastal Bend, specifically the battle against synthetic marijuana.

Corpus Christi Police say that compared to when it first showed up here, arrests have dropped dramatically. However, they say that dangerous drug is still being abused and so the battle continues.

Authorities say they are able to slow down the product coming into our city two ways. One, by working with federal partners to go after those who make it and sell it. Two, by also looking for the users.

If you look at the numbers from 2018 to 2019, arrests are down from 640 to 511. So far this year there have been about 77 arrests in Corpus Christi. If you look at the 'man down' calls, those calls where people are literally

found lying on the ground. Those types of calls appear to be up from 2018 to 2019 from 145 to 197. They are numbers authorities say can be misleading and the result of a number of factors.

"That could be from anything from someone who is drunk, or used heroin or synthetic. It's hard to tell what's causing that. Mainly our homeless population. Sometimes they are just sleeping," Deputy Chief Christopher White said.

And it's the homeless population according to White that is usually the target of the suppliers. Often testing the dangerous mixture of drugs on them first to see the effects it'll have. Sometimes the effects can be deadly.

"If you remember when it first came out, it seemed like we had people who were dropping left and right downtown around city hall, because it was so prevalent. We conducted an operation called Stick Man. They went out and found the source, the distributor, and worked to take that down," White said.

As for other drugs on their radar, the department says things like crack cocaine and heroin are actually making a come back in the area.

If arrested, one of the steps taken to help the abuser get off the drug is by bringing in a crisis intervention team that will offer a rehab program in hopes it will get them on a better path.