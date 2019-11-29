CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Operation Heat Help is a program that was developed by the City of Corpus Christi Gas Department to provide assistance to the community who need help paying for their winter gas bills.

With the help of the Nueces County Department of Social Services, and the City of Corpus Christi Utility Business Office, they are able to award up to $100 per household. Applications will be accepted from December 1, 2019, through March 31, 2020.

The program will assist with Natural Gas utility service dates: November 2019 through February 2020. This assistance is only for the Natural gas portion of your utility bill.

In order to qualify for help in paying your Natural Gas bill, you must meet the following income guidelines:



Family Size | Monthly Household Income

1 $1354

2 $1832

3 $2311

4 $2790

5 $3269

In addition to the above income guidelines, the person applying for assistance must be the utility account holder.

If you meet these guidelines, you can go to the Nueces County Department of Social Services located in the RTA building at 602 N. Staples St. Ste. 180.

When you visit the Department of Social Services please be prepared to provide the following documents: