Carrot Cake lovers rejoice! There is now an Oreo cookie that celebrates the carrot and raisin cake.

According to Target.com, the new variety has a carrot-cake flavored cookie base. The icing in the middle is flavored like the cream cheese frosting found on carrot cake. People Magazine is reporting the new flavor is a permanent release.

The new flavor comes just a few weeks after Oreo announced their new dark-chocolate flavor. That variety features a dark chocolate icing filling.

© 2019 KENS