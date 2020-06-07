97 percent of inmates at Nueces County Mckinzie Jail Annex test positive for COVID-19

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Officials at the Nueces County McKinzie Jail annex reported Sunday 87 out of the 90 inmates there tested positive for COVID-19.
Residents and staff to self-quarantine and be tested, visitors to be traced and contacted.
Inmates and staff at the facility will be tested and quarantined as necessary. Visitors, including family and any county employees, contractors or vendors who have recently been in the facility will be traced and contacted to assess their risk, with testing available for those at risk.
Officials said additional testing of staff, inmates and others will be conducted this week.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Can our local healthcare system meet the demand placed on it by the COVID-19 surge? Here's what we found out.
- WEATHER BLOG: Tropics in July
- 'Black is Beautiful' beer being brewed to bring awareness towards racial injustice
- Nueces County Commissioner Carolyn Vaughn plans to run for Mayor of Corpus Christi