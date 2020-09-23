Over 200 trees to be planted throughout Corpus Christi Parks

At Tuesday's City Council meeting council members approved to plant 230 trees at six parks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Joe McComb and City Council Members approved a contract to plant 230 trees at six Corpus Christi Parks.

Trees will be planted at Labonte Park, West Guth Park, Los Encinos Park, Lincoln Park, Lions Park, and Mike Zepeda Park.

“The trees in this project will provide much needed shade for residents enjoying our Park’s System. The trees are all native to South Texas. The types of trees to be planted include Live Oak, Bur Oak, Mexican Sycamore, Monterrey Oak, Montezuma Cypress, Cedar Elm and Anacaua,” stated the City of Corpus Christi.