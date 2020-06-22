CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple City employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and or have been exposed to the virus.

Due to this, 50 employees are self-isolating. According to the City these employees have either tested positive for the virus or have had potential exposure.

Some of the employees who have tested positive include a management team member in the Gas Department and a Senior Police Officer in the Training Division. The Public Health Director and Parks employees are among the employees self-isolating due to potential exposure.

Starting Tuesday, June 23, City Manager Peter Zanoni will authorize employees who are able to work from home to do so.