Owner of a local brewery shares how Governor Greg Abbott's order is affecting his business

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday, June 15, Governor Greg Abbott issued a pause in the multi-phased reopening of businesses across Texas. This morning he changed that. Governor Abbott giving certain businesses like bars and restaurants that serve alcohol 3 hours to shut their doors.



3News reporter Nora Perez spoke to the owner of a local brewery to find out what others like him are going through.

“You can see behind me our whole summer was scheduled out. What beers to make, and we have to scrap that and just start over.” Said Brandon Harper, owner of Nueces County Brewing Company.

Harper just celebrated the one-year anniversary of his business and now he has to close it again.

Harper agrees these steps must be taken to stop the spread of coronavirus, but business owners also deserve more answers than they're getting right now.

“It's good to be safe and it's good to take measures, but we should be demanding more information.” Said Harper.

Harper says staying afloat is doable, but more support is needed.



“I encourage people to hold their elected officials accountable; and demand trigger points, a road map, a plan of action, when to implement and a plan of action when to take things away.” Said Harper.



Triston Crossland with The Untied Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce. says with all the Coastal Bend has to offer we are particularly vulnerable when massive shutdowns happen.

“As a coastal economy, people come down and visit, they want to go to restaurants, they want to go to bars, they want to come down, it's the summertime, so we're affected more than most.” Said Crossland.