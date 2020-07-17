Padre Island National Seashore closing until Saturday, August 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Padre Island National Seashore will close vehicular access to North Beach and South Beach.
“The health and wellbeing of visitors and employees at Padre Island National Seashore remains our top priority. We continue to work closely with the National Park Service Office of Public Health using Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to ensure public areas and work spaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners and volunteers. Modifications to operations will be flexible, continually evaluated and adjusted as necessary to ensure public health and safety,” stated the park on social media.
PINS will re-open Saturday, August 1, at 6:00 a.m.
Bird Island Boat Ramp and Malaquite Beach pedestrian access remain open. Camping inside the park is not allowed.
