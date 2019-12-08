CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Panjo's Pizza restaurant celebrated its 55th anniversary.

The restaurant held its August Nights Car Show Sunday afternoon.

The community had the chance to purchase packets that included a coupon for a free pizza and t-shirts were also available to buy.

Dozens of people got to enjoy fancy cars and cold beer to stay cool in the heat.

Some furry friends were at Panjo's Pizza Sunday in hopes to find them a forever home.

The Corpus Christi Animal Care Services hosted the adoption event where the community got to meet some great pets available and look around the august night's car show happening outside at the famous pizza restaurant.

Organizers said this event was also a fundraiser for their animal expenses.

They not only help animals find a new home in Corpus Christi but also in the Pacific North West.

