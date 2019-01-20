ROBSTOWN, Texas — It was the final day of the 84th Annual Nueces County Junior Livestock show on and there were many smiling faces.

Saturday morning was the parade of champions where the livestock show's winners were announced.

Kids from different schools in the Coastal Bend were given a chance to compete in different categories in the show, including homemaking projects and raising their own livestock.

Calallen senior Kailyn O'Brien was one of Saturday's winners.

She won the Grand Champion Swine category and said she's been waiting ten years for this day.

She said with the help of the scholarship we won, she plans to study agricultural communication at Texas Tech.

A huge congratulations to all of the winners in the 2019 Nueces County Junior Livestock show!