Parents: Tips, advice from the CDC for your child as they return to in-classroom learning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The daily routine is changing across the board, and not just within the four walls of a classroom. When you're packing your child's bag for school, there are a few more safety precautions to consider.

Backpacks

School districts are now advising parents to make sure they disinfect their child's bag before and after school. Some schools, like Charlie Marshall Elementary in Aransas Pass, are asking parents to forego the backpack altogether.

Symptoms

If your child has any of these symptoms -- fever, headache, cough, muscle pain -- don't shrug it off.

Err on the side of caution and keep your child home and be sure to call your doctor. In most situations -- districts are asking parents to keep their child home until they are free of the symptoms for at least 24 hours straight.

Remote Learning vs On Campus



Now that the first day of in-classroom learning has slowly begun, some of you may be weighing out your decision to do remote learning versus in classroom learning, or vice versa.

Before you make your decision -- consider this checklist from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It's a simple three page survey assessing two key issues: