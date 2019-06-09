MATHIS, Texas — Cesar and Diego Gonzales, both freshmen at Mathis High School have had a strand of braided hair because of their Catholic religion known as a 'promesa.'

Although the school's dress code forbids boys from having hair past the collar, Mathis ISD granted an exemption from kindergarten to sixth grade.

However, once they entered seventh grade the two were told their religious practice would no longer be accommodated.

The brothers were banned from activities such as sports, and the art and programming clubs prompting the family to sue the district in 2018.

Jamie Aycock, one of the family's attorneys said, "Today they didn't put on a single witness, the school superintendent didn't show up, they didn't have any witnesses that they called, they didn't put on any evidence that would justify not allowing these boys to participate."

Both of the brothers and their mother testified Thursday.

While the case proceeds, the court granted a motion to the younger son Diego.

As the motion for other son Cesar was not denied, it was not granted yet.

Attorneys are hoping that next week the court will rule for Cesar as well.