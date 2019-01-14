CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many participants lined up at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds to submit some of their best homemade projects.

The 84th annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show helps children get ahead on their education.

Monday's homemade projects ranged from food to arts and crafts.

According to organizers, not all kids can show livestock, so the division gives kids a chance to get more hands-on experience.

"It can help you in life really, just preparing you for the future," said Morgan Garcia, Calallen middle schooler.

"That you just have a great experience with animals and you get to cook and tons of other stuff. It's just completely fun," said Kyson Zickefoose, a student from Tuloso Midway Intermediate.

Over 3,000 entries were submitted on Monday with judging beginning and continuing until Tuesday.

On Wednesday the public can see all of the hard work the participants have done.