CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fundraiser was held on Saturday to collect gifts for children suffering from abuse and neglect in Nueces County.

But it wasn't your average benefit. Participants wanting to give also took part in a full body workout.

At Pinnacle Performance and Fitness everyone had a little more pep in their step knowing they are positively impacting a child’s life by donating gifts.

“You're contributing to yourself but you're also giving back to your community, so you can't really beat that,” gym owner Adam Farrell said.

The donations are going to county court five where Timothy McCoy is the judge.

McCoy sees all the abuse and neglect cases involving children in Nueces County.

“Many times kids come into my court and they've lost everything,” he said. “They've been removed from their families and they literally come in with the clothes on their back.”

So the court keeps toys and other donations stocked all year long for kids ages two to 18 to give them something during one of the roughest process they'll ever have to go through.

“It helps kind of ease the pain they are going through and make the process all a little bit easier,” McCoy said.

Owner of Pinnacle Performance and Fitness Adam Farrell said the soreness and sweat from a workout is nothing compared to what children in the system have to face, so he said glad he can help in any way.

“They have no control about what's about to happen in their life so if this can help a little bit great or if it has a big impact that's wonderful too,” he said.



if you would like to donate the Nueces County Court 5 accepts donations year around.