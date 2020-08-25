Parts of Corpus Christi beaches closed off as Hurricane Laura develops in the Gulf of Mexico

City Manager Peter Zanoni told council members today that City workers have prepped the City for Laura from Padre Island all the way up to North Beach.

Officials with the City of Corpus Christi are preparing for whatever Hurricane Laura may send our way.

Barricades have been put in place around the city including North Beach and the Marina. Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said expect to see beach access roads 4, 5 and 6 closed tomorrow as well.

The City believes the hurricane could reach a category three status when it strikes. That could result in a strong storm surge slamming into our coast line.

"On our beaches, we removed all the lifeguard stands, all the porta potty's, the skid-o-kans, all the trash cans have been removed from Padre Island just to be on the cautious side we don't want those washing out to the ocean," Zanoni said.

At the Corpus Christi Marina, folks there are being told that if the waves reach three feet in height, the power will be cut to the entire facility to avoid any kind of electrical damage.