CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are driving all the way through Ocean Drive you might have noticed a patriotic scene.

Over 50 volunteers and the Corpus Christi Rotary Club put out a thousand flags on display along Ocean Drive to remember and honor our veterans on their special day.

"The stories just go on and on. Yesterday I was here when there was a Vietnam Veteran wearing a prosthesis and he was saluting the flag and so it's just amazing how touching this is for the entire community", said Lisa Chapman.

According to the Rotary club, people can also dedicate a flag not only to Veterans, but also to first responders and those who are currently in service.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: