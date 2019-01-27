CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our Kristin Diaz stopped by Peewee's Pet Adoption to introduce us to Bambi. Bambi is a Chihuahua mix with really long legs which is how she got her name.

Bambi only has one eye, but has no problem seeing with her good eye. She was an owner surrender, so she was house broken, and is used to having a family.

Bambi is not used to being in a shelter, and is hoping to find her new forever home. If you are interested in adopting Bambi, get in contact with Peewee's today at (361) 888-4141.