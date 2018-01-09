Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Bubbles is still a kitten and has a lot of energy! She is hoping that her bubbly personality will help find her a new forever home. If you would like to see if Bubbles would make a good addition to your family, stop by the Cattery today or call (361) 854-MEOW.

