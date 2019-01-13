CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In this edition of Paws for Pets, our Kristin Diaz stopped by the Gulf Coast Humane Society to introduce us to a dog named Coco.

Coco is a two year old lab mix. She was found wandering in Aransas Pass before being rescued. She gets along with other dogs, and has a very curious personality. She's also very loving and would be a good loyal dog who likes to stay by your side.

If you are interested in learning more about Coco or possibly adopting her, call the Gulf Coast Humane Society today at (361) 225-0845.