CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In this edition of Paws for Pets meet Paige! Paige is a 3 year old lab mix, and is just one big ball of love. She is extremely lovable, but is also a couch potato. She's not very active, and would be great for a family with kids. Remember, you can always bring the family to the Gulf Coast Humane Society to meet her.

If you would like to find out more about animals that are up for adoption at the Gulf Coast Humane Society, call (361) 225-0845.