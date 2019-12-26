A man was killed and a teen lost her unborn baby after a wreck involving two cars and several people on a Phoenix sidewalk Thursday morning.

An 18-year-old man was killed after he got off of the bus at 35th Avenue and Bell Road. A 15-year-old who was 31 weeks pregnant lost her baby and was injured in the crash.

An 18-year-old woman was also injured in the wreck and taken to the hospital. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Phoenix police said.

Police say two cars collided at 35th Avenue and Bell Road at about 11:15 a.m.

The wreck sent one of the cars onto the sidewalk, where it struck several people on the sidewalk. Three people were taken to a local hospital.

Neither of the drivers were seriously injured.

Sky 12 footage showed a red Ford Mustang in the intersection with front end damage and a black Dodge Charger with front end damage on a sidewalk near a bus stop.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The intersection will remain closed for several hours.

