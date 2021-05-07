Pedestrian killed on South Padre Island Drive

Man walking along highway dies when struck by vehicle.

A man is dead after being struck on the highway Monday morning. It happened on South Padre Island Drive westbound near the Carroll Lane intersection. Officers received the call around 3:30 a.m.

Police said the man was attempting to cross the highway when a driver hit him.

Lieutenant Paul Janko advised people to be more careful when driving back this holiday weekend.

"Please be patient, slow down, leave a little early, expect delays and just think about the other driver," said Janko.