Multiple people have been injured after a reported transformer fire at a Shell gas station near 67th and Olive avenues in Glendale.

Aerial footage from Sky 12 showed several people being taken to a hospital. Some of the injured people were being loaded into air ambulance helicopters at the scene.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

A transformer seen in Sky 12 footage near the gas station's pumps showed signs of having been burned.

This is a developing story and we will update when more information becomes available.