CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Peppermint Lane kick-off celebration was held, Saturday, November 30, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m on North Chaparral Street.

The main destination for shopping in Corpus Christi in the 1960's was Chaparral Street.

During the holiday season, Chaparral Street was dubbed "Peppermint Lane" and featured carnival rides, Santa Claus, and Christmas decorations as a way to celebrate the start of the holiday shopping season.

The Downtown Management District re-created this nostalgic event for the second year in a row.

Peppermint Lane featured vendors, food trucks, carnival rides, arts and crafts, inflatables, games and much more for children.

Live entertainment from the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra, Chicas Rock Music Camp, and Clarissa Serna got the crowd moving.

