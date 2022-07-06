Perfect Addition: Andy

Andy is a sweet 15-year-old teen, who upon a first meeting may be a tad shy, but once he gets to know you he will open up and show you his fun loving side.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Andy is described by his caseworker as a really sweet 15-year-old, who upon a first meeting may be a tad shy, but once he gets to know you he will open up and show you his fun loving personality.

Like many teens his age, Andy has a lot of energy and interests, as he enjoys multiple activities such as; going to the mall, taking part in different sports, and playing video games with his friends.

Andy has an extroverted personality and enjoys interacting with other people to include adults & children, and is seeking to become part of his forever family.

Andy’s future family would be one who would take an interest in both his actives, and school work, to help him reach his full potential in life.

If you think you could be a forever family for Andy or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or click here.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.