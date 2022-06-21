Perfect Addition: Armando

Armando is an 11-year-old who loves all things outdoors -camping, fishing, and swimming. He is looking for a forever family!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Meet Armando, an 11-year old with love for all things outdoors. He enjoys camping, fishing, swimming and taking walks to discover nature. On his list on new adventures to try is visiting a cavern and paddling in a kayak - all activities he would like to share with his forever family.

Armando also likes playing frisbee golf and enjoys any chance for a competitive competition of it to show off his throwing skills.

Indoors likes playing card games and listening to music, especially hip hop and R&B. At school Armando has done very well in Math and Art class.

Armando is seeking to become part of a traditional family with siblings. He would love a family to show him love and attention and help guide him into adulthood.

If you think you could be Armando’s forever family or for another Texas child please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or click here where the schedule of adoption information meeting for the Rio Grande Valley are posted.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.