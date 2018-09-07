AUSTIN — A Groves resident claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $4.777 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game, Ultimate 7’s. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

For selling the winning ticket, Citgo Food Mart, located at 2468 Highway 69 N. in Nederland, is eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus.

This was the second of three top prizes worth $4.777 million to be claimed in this game. Ultimate 7’s offers more than $142.8 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.38, including break-even prizes.

