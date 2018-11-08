PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A Pflugerville man made an unexpected discovery in the shed behind his home while mowing his yard.

“It was just a loud hum,” explained Dathan Hull, who realized the walls of the shed sounded like they were vibrating.

When he went to investigate further, Hull saw a network of honeycombs and thousands of bees in the shed.

Hull immediately called the American Honey Bee Protection Agency, an organization in Central Texas that safely removes hives and rehabilitates them on a farm. The honey gets sold at Central Market.

When the beekeepers arrived, they discovered what they estimated to be more than 100,000 bees living in the ceiling of Hull’s shed.

© 2018 KVUE-TV