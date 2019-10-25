Update 12:45 p.m.

An evacuation warning has been issued for the city of Healdsburg, the town of Windsor and surrounding incorporated areas as the Kincade Fire continues to threaten communities in Sonoma County.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff, the evacuation order includes Highway 128 from the North Knights Valley area to the Napa County Line. The Highway 101 corridor from Geyserville south through the town of Windsor. The entire city of Healdsburg, the town of Windsor, and all areas east of Chalk Hill Road area.

Residents are being asked to leave before 4 p.m. The sheriff’s office is advising evacuees to drive south.

Evacuation centers are located at the Santa Rosa Vets Hall, the Petaluma Fairgrounds, and the Petaluma Vets Hall.

An evacuation warning has been issued for the following areas:

Dry Creek Valley

Mark West

Larkfield Area

Fulton

Forestville

Guerneville

Occidental

Jenner

Bodega Bay

The evacuation warning now extends all the way to the Pacific Ocean and includes areas west of Sebastopol, north of Bodega Highway, and south of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road.

This area is still in an area where PG&E is expected to shutoff power in most of Sonoma County later Saturday.

Update: 10:40 a.m.

Following a press conference at 10 a.m., a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the towns of Healdsburg and Windsor.

Included in the new round of evacuation orders include all areas East to Chalk Hill Road area, including Hwy. 128 North Knights Valley Area to the Napa County Line, and Hwy. 101 Corridor from Geyserville South through the town of Windsor.

An evacuation warning has been issued for the Dry Creek Valley West to Forestville and Larkfield and Mark West Drainage.

Update: 8:40 a.m.

With 49 structures destroyed, the Kincade Fire grew slightly overnight to 25,455 acres and only 10% containment.

In Cal Fire's latest incident report, more road closures were announced after the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office released more evacuation information the night before.

Update: 10:40 p.m.

The Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County has prompted new mandatory evacuations for surrounding areas.

Immediate evacuations orders have been given for the following areas:

Ida Clayton Road, (including residents on Ida Clayton Road) North to Highland Ranch Road at Campbell Road, East of the 101 between Asti Road and Alexander Valley Road to the Mendocino and Lake County Line, including Lakeview Road and extending South along the Lake and Sonoma County Line to Ida Clayton Road.

Previous evacuation orders caused 2,000 people in Geyserville to leave their homes.

The new evacuation orders join a recent evacuation warning for the Lake County area. Several thousand people in the communities of Gifford Springs, Whispering Pines, Anderson Springs, Adams Springs, Hobergs, and Cobb were warned to be prepared to evacuate at any time if an evacuation order is given.

An evacuation warning also went out to others areas of Sonoma county north of Highway 128 from the Sonoma and Napa County border, east of Highway 128 to Ida Clayton Road.

Crews are struggling in the battle against the 23,700 acre Kincade fire. Fierce gusty winds expected to return Saturday night could drive it through the area with even more intensity.

Update: 9:15 p.m.

The threat from a wildfire that destroyed 21 homes in Northern California's wine country is growing.

The blaze in Sonoma County previously prompted evacuation orders for about 2,000 people in Geyserville.

On Friday night, fire officials warned people in six small communities in neighboring Lake County to be prepared to evacuate at any time if the order is given. Those counties include Gifford Springs, Whispering Pines, Anderson Springs, Adams Springs, Hobergs, and Cobb. Several thousand people live in the area.

The communities are in an area where a 2015 blaze killed four people and burned nearly 2,000 homes and other buildings.

Crews are struggling in the battle against the Sonoma County fire. Fierce gusty winds expected to return Saturday night could drive it through the area with even more intensity.

Update: 7:45 p.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric said a faulty transmission line near the start of a wildfire in California wine country has prompted a change in strategy about when to shut down such high-voltage lines in windy weather.

Company CEO Andy Vesey (VEE-zee) said Friday that PG&E has been relying on weather forecast at higher elevations to determine whether to shut off a transmission line.

Under the change, it will look at wind speeds at a more localized level and at a lower elevation than it has in the past.

The cause of the fire near the Sonoma County town of Geyserville has not been determined.

But PG&E has said a transmission line in the area was not shut off and malfunctioned minutes before the fire began Wednesday night.

The utility did cut off power to local distribution lines as part of its program to prevent wildfire during hot, dry and windy weather but not to larger transmission lines that carry power across the state.

Update: 7:10 p.m.

A raging wildfire burning in wine country has grown to 23,700 acres with only 5% containment.

The Kincade Fire is burning in Sonoma County, northeast of Geyserville, and caused 2,000 people to flee from Geyserville as mandatory evacuations were ordered.

So far, there have been no reported injuries, fatalities, or people reported missing due to the fire.

PG&E instituted power shutoffs after its electrical equipment was to blame for several blazes in recent years that killed scores of people and burned thousands of homes.

However, PG&E said Thursday it didn't de-energize a 230,000-volt transmission line near Geyserville that malfunctioned minutes before the fire erupted. The company reported finding a "broken jumper" wire on a transmission tower Wednesday night.

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson said it was too soon to know if the faulty equipment ignited the fire. He said the tower had been inspected four times in the past two years and appeared to have been in excellent condition.

Update Oct. 25 1:44 p.m.

Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized PG&E at a press conference in Sonoma County on October 25 that addressed the Kincade fire.

"[PG&E] simply did not do their jobs, we will hold them accountable," Newsom said.



Newsom visited areas that were impacted by the Kincade fire. He said the destruction he saw reminded him of California wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

Newsom said utilities performing shutoffs is not new within California. San Diego Gas & Electric [SDGE] has performed power shutoffs since 2007, but Newsom said the difference between SDGE and PG&E is that the former focused on customers rather than shareholders.

"It is a new day of accountability and a new day of transparency," Newsom said. "I will do my best to make sure that we are never in this position again. This is not the new normal."

Original story

California's largest utility admitted its electrical equipment might have ignited a wildfire burning in wine country Friday, despite blackouts imposed across the region to prevent blazes.

In Northern California, a blaze near the Sonoma County wine country town of Geyserville burned 49 buildings and prompted evacuation orders for some 2,000 people.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Friday, the fire burned at least 21,900 acres whipped up by the strong winds that had prompted Pacific Gas & Electric to impose sweeping blackouts affecting a half-million people in Northern and Central California. The fire is only 5% contained.

Most customers had power by Thursday evening, PG&E said.

PG&E instituted power shutoffs after its electrical equipment was to blame for several blazes in recent years that killed scores of people and burned thousands of homes.

However, PG&E said Thursday it didn't de-energize a 230,000-volt transmission line near Geyserville that malfunctioned minutes before the fire erupted. The company reported finding a "broken jumper" wire on a transmission tower Wednesday night.

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson said it was too soon to know if the faulty equipment ignited the fire. He said the tower had been inspected four times in the past two years and appeared to have been in excellent condition.

In shutting off the electricity, PG&E cut power to the distribution lines that supply homes but not to its long-distance transmission lines.

In Southern California, firefighters on the ground and in the air struggled to protect homes surrounded by trees and brush.

In some places, they failed. As hot embers flew, subdivision homes and rural ranch properties were damaged or destroyed in the Canyon Country area of Santa Clarita and nearby Castaic.

Alejandro Corrales tearfully watched her home burn on a ridge in Canyon Country, taking with it her mother's ashes, other belongings and possibly a pen full of pet sheep.

"I'm literally seeing sticks and fire of what used to be our home," she told KCBS-TV.

"Everything in the house is gone," Corrales said. "The panels on one of the pens where we have some rescued sheep was too hot for my daughter to open, and so she couldn't let them out. ... So I'm probably sure that we lost them, too."

Some residents tried to fight the blaze with garden hoses. People rushed to rescue dozens of horses, donkeys, goats, a pig and an emu.

Officials said a firefighting helicopter couldn't fly after a collision with a bird damaged its windshield.

The high winds were expected to persist through Friday. Southern California Edison, which shut off electricity to more than 31,000 customers on Thursday, was considering additional power cuts to more than 386,000.

While the high winds in Northern California had died down by Friday, they were expected to pick up over the weekend, with gusts of 40 to 60 mph in many places, and PG&E warned it might blackout an even larger region.

PG&E chief meteorologist Scott Strenfel said Northern California could be in for the strongest offshore winds in years.

Meanwhile, a wind-whipped fire destroyed homes near Los Angeles.

More than 50,000 people were under evacuation orders in the Santa Clarita area north of Los Angeles as hot, dry Santa Ana winds howling at 50 mph drove the flames into neighborhoods. The fire burned at least six homes. Officials reported that there were no injuries related to the incident.

