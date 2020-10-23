Traffic alert: Closures and traffic changes set to begin on Everhart Road Friday

The Everhart Road contractor will begin implementing and installing the final Phase 3 and the new Phase 4 traffic control plan today. Drivers can expect to see changes in the area of Bonner Drive and Corona Drive starting early next week. The closures and traffic changes will allow the contractor to begin Phase 4 construction.
The closures include:
- Phase 4 will extend the closure of the southbound lanes of Everhart from Holly Road to Corona Drive.
- Northbound and southbound traffic is shifted to the northbound lanes (East side of Everhart), from Holly Road to Corona Drive. Traffic is reduced to one-lane in each direction.
- The transition for southbound Everhart traffic occurs at the Corona Drive Intersection.
- Northbound traffic will not be allowed to turn left at Cobblestone Lane, Coventry Lane, Bonner Drive, Curtis Clark Drive, and Corona Drive.
- Southbound traffic will not be allowed to turn left on Curtis Clark Drive, Bonner Drive, Cain Drive, and Holly Road.
- Sidewalks will be closed along the Westside of Everhart from Holly Road to Corona Drive.
- The Westside of the Bonner Drive is closed at Everhart Road.
- The intersections of Cobblestone, Coventry, and Curtis Clark will temporarily close when work is occurring at these intersections.
Safety is a top priority, drivers and pedestrians are reminded to be aware of the work zone, follow all traffic control devices, and use alternate routes to avoid delays.
