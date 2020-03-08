Phase 3 construction on Everhart begins Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Contractors are finishing phase 2 of the Everhart Road Project between Curtis Clark Drive and Corona Drive.
Phase 3 begins Wednesday, August 5. Northbound and southbound traffic will be transitioned to the new constructed street on the east side between Holly Road and Bonner Drive.
Drivers should expect the following lane closures:
- Everhart Road will remain reduced to one-lane, in each direction, between Corona Drive and Holly Road.
- Southbound traffic, between SPID and Corona Drive will remain reduced to one-lane approaching the intersection at Corona Drive.
- The east side of Everhart Road (northbound lanes) will be remain closed to complete reconstruction from Curtis Clark Drive to Corona Drive (Phase 2).
- The west side of Everhart Road (southbound lanes) will be closed for reconstruction from Holly Road to Bonner Drive for construction (Begins Wednesday August 5).
- Traffic switch to the newly constructed concrete pavement section will occur between Bonner Drive and Curtis Clark Drive.
- Left turns from southbound Everhart Road will still be restricted at Holly Road, Bonner Drive and Curtis Clark Drive.
- Left turns from northbound Everhart Road will be restricted at Bonner Drive, Curtis Clark Drive and Corona Drive.
- Sidewalks will continue to be closed along Phase 2 until the completion of the phase.
- Sidewalks will be closed within the limits of Phase 3 until the completion of the phase.