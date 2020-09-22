Hold the phone! Jim Hogg ISD warn community of phone scammers

Scammers are targeting elderly people with this social security scam.

JIM HOGG COUNTY, Texas — Jim Hogg ISD is warning the community to be cautious of scam phone calls. In a social media post, the district announced that a district phone number has been hijacked to target elderly people. The district says it is a scam to trick elderly people into providing their social security numbers.

Jim Hogg ISD official say to never provide your social security number or other sensitive information with anyone over the phone, especially if the claim to work for the school district.

JHISD technology department will continue to look into these incidents. See the full statement below.