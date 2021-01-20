PHOTOS: Trump leaves Washington D.C. for last time as president

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Donald and Melania Trump have left Washington D.C. for the last time as president and first lady Wednesday morning.
PHOTOS: Trump leaves Washington hours before Biden inauguration
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are set to be sworn-in later Wednesday and President and Vice President of the United States.
