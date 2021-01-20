x
PHOTOS: Trump leaves Washington D.C. for last time as president

President Donald Trump made one last speech to supporters before departing for Florida this morning.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Donald and Melania Trump have left Washington D.C. for the last time as president and first lady Wednesday morning. 

PHOTOS: Trump leaves Washington hours before Biden inauguration

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are set to be sworn-in later Wednesday and President and Vice President of the United States. 

