CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend parent is upset Monday after a Corpus Christi Independent School District police officer had to use appropriate force to restrain a student.

Loretta Dorsey received a call from Mireles Elementary School about her daughter, 9-year-old Jaleyce needed to be restrained in her special needs class and wasn't alarmed. Dorsey saw bruises on her daughter's wrist.

"So, I asked, does your wrist hurt? 'No, it's just sore.' So, I was alright, I was alright until she said her back was hurting," Dorsey said.

According to Dorsey, she took Jaleyce to Driscoll Children's Hospital, where she was met by child protective services and an officer from CCISD.

Kirby Warnke is the police chief of the school district and said police do not take things lightly.

"CCISD takes all investigations or any application of force seriously," Warnke said.

Warnke says in any case like Jaleyce, CPS will do their investigation, and CCISD investigates thoroughly as well, which includes interviewing witnesses and the victim. After comparing the information with CPS, Warnkey ruled the teacher used appropriate force.

"Times, where it would be a righteous application of force, is to protect yourself, or a third person from the unlawful application of force against you," Warnke said.

"Something went wrong at that moment that from you restraining her before to this time restraining her, she got hurt," Dorsey said.

