Damage is on the Laguna and Gulf sides of the island.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The national Parks Services announced Padre Island National Seashore sustained damage from Hurricane Hanna.

Damage is on the Laguna and Gulf sides of the island. Officials with the park say it will remain closed until further notice.

The park will be conducting a full assessment to decide when the park will re open, officials say they are hoping for the end of the week.

For the latest updates on Tropical Storm Hanna, click here.