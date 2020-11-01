**The above image is not the dog that attacked the man.**

CONWAY, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky woman is charged with murder in what authorities think was a fatal mauling of a man by a pit bull.

Kentucky State Police said Friday they charged 38-year-old Melissa D. Wolke of Mount Vernon in the death of 55-year-old Donald W. Abner of Richmond.

Rockcastle County Coroner Marvin Owens says he went to a Conway home Friday for a reported fatal dog attack.

Police say they encountered a very aggressive dog near Abner, who had dog bites on his face and head.

A trooper fatally shot the dog, which belonged to a woman visiting the home. Autopsies are being performed.

