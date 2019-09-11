CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Weekly Road Closures

November 9 to November 15





New Coopers Alley & Mesquite Street





Starting Tuesday, November 12, 2019, contractors will be performing utility work along Mesquite Street at the Coopers Alley intersection. This work will require Coopers Alley to be closed between North Carancahua Street and Mesquite Street. Mesquite Street will be reduced to one lane through the Coopers Alley intersection.

New Savage Lane

Starting November 11, 2019, contractors will be implementing temporary lane closures.

Update Cantwell

Contractors will be implementing temporary lane closures. The eastbound lane will be closed with flaggers to direct traffic. Closures are expected to last approximately 1 week.

Carroll Lane – McArdle Road to Houston Street

Carroll lane continues as one way southbound between Brawner Parkway and Gollihar Road.

Everhart Road – Holly Road to South Padre Island Drive

Northbound and Southbound traffic on Everhart Road will continue as one lane for both directions. Northbound traffic on Everhart Road will continue to be allowed to make left turns at the Holly Road intersection. However, left turns from Southbound Everhart Road traffic will still be restricted.

The right turn lane on Holly Road will continue to be closed but right turns onto northbound Everhart Road will still be allowed from the right travel lane.

The east side of Bonner Drive and Everhart Road intersection is still closed. Left turns for both northbound and southbound Everhart Road traffic will be restricted during the intersection closure. Through traffic on Eastbound Bonner Drive will be detoured around the intersection closure.

Flato Road

Construction progresses on Flato Road as contractors continue working on installing underground utilities along this stretch of road. Flato Road will continue as ONE WAY southbound only between Agnes Street and Bates Road. Construction warning signs and detour signs will guide traffic around the closure. Northbound traffic on Flato Road at the Bear Lane intersection will be open to local traffic only.

Bates Road will continue to be closed to all traffic at Flato Road. Traffic needing to travel eastbound on Bates Road to get to Flato Road will continue to follow the detour in place to guide them around the closure. Bates Road, between North Padre Island Drive and Flato Road, will be open to local traffic only.

Gollihar Road – Weber Road to Staples Street

Construction along this stretch of Gollihar Road continues as final punch list items are addressed. Various lane closures may be required.

Holly Road

Holly Road will be reduced to one lane, in the eastbound direction only, between Rodd Field Road and Ennis Joslin Road. Westbound Holly Road traffic will be detoured at the intersection of Ennis Joslin Road.

North Oso Parkway will be closed at the Holly Road intersection. Southbound traffic on Paul Jones Avenue will be detoured at Holly Road. Motorists traveling on North Oso Parkway are advised to follow the detour route at Wooldridge Road. Local access will be maintained between Wooldridge Road and Osprey Street for residents and visitors to the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve Learning Center.

North Beach Area Road Improvements & Area Beautification

Construction on North Shoreline Boulevard continues with various lane closures within the work zone.

Rodd Field Road – Saratoga Boulevard to Yorktown Boulevard

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction along Rodd Field Road and Yorktown Boulevard. “STOP” signs will be installed to allow the intersection to operate as all-way “STOP” condition. These traffic control changes will also require a closure of Bay Drive at the intersection at Yorktown Boulevard.

Rodd Field Road between Brooke Road and Airline Road/Slough Road remains ONE WAY northbound. Traffic traveling southbound on Rodd Field Road is being detoured onto Saratoga Boulevard to Airline Road. Only local traffic should continue past the intersection of Rodd Field Road and Saratoga Boulevard.

Slough Road – Rodd Field Road to Amethyst

Slough Road will continue as ONE-WAY traffic (westbound) between Boomerang Drive and Pennine Way. Local traffic traveling eastbound will be detoured at Boomerang Drive. One-way traffic flow is expected to last several months.

The newly constructed Ametrine Drive is open to traffic.

Staples Street – Kostoryz Road to Brawner Parkway

Traffic has been shifted to the northside of Staples Street. Motorists traveling northbound and southbound on Staples Street will continue as two lanes between Kostoryz Road and Texan Trail. Left turns are prohibited at the intersection of Staples Street and Kostoryz Road.

Kostoryz Road will be reduced to one lane approaching Staples Street. Left turns are prohibited at the intersection of Kostoryz Road at Staples Street.

Carroll Lane

Contractors will continue to implement a one-lane closure of the southbound lane between McArdle and South Padre Island Drive. Flaggers should be present to direct drivers around traffic.

Howard Street

Contractors will continue to implement a one-lane closure, westbound, from Culberson Street to Coke Street. Flaggers should be present to direct traffic around the closure. Closure is expected to last several weeks.

Morgan Avenue

Westbound Morgan Avenue will continue to be reduced to one lane starting at Ocean Drive and will continue to 10th Street.

Eastbound Morgan Avenue will also continue to be reduced to one lane between 10th Street and Ocean Drive.

Greenwood

Utility contractors will continue to implement the following lane closures.

Southbound Greenwood Drive: The right lane will be closed starting approximately 600-feet north of the South Padre Island Drive Intersection. Southbound traffic will then shift to the east, into the left turn lane, and continue as one lane through the intersection.

Northbound Greenwood Drive: The center turn lane will be closed starting 600-feet south of the South Padre Island Drive intersection and continue as two lanes through the intersection.

Mexico Street

Mexico Street, between Leopard Street and Antelope Street, will continue to be closed to all traffic during this time. This street closure is expected to last several weeks.

The existing temporary street closure on Mexico Street, between Leopard Street and Mestina Street, will continue. Mexico Street closure is expected to last several weeks.

Everhart Road

Everhart Road (northbound lanes), utility contractors will continue to implement a temporary right lane closure between Cain Drive and Bonner Drive. This lane closure is an extension of the project lane closure and will be implemented on a daily basis for utility work.

Ft Worth Street

Contractors will temporarily close the northbound lane of Ft Worth Street between Stirman Street and Cullen Street. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic around the closure. Work will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. This closure is expected to last several weeks.

Glenoak Drive- Flour Bluff Drive to Waldron Road

Contractors will be implementing temporary lane closures on the eastbound lane of Glenoak Drive. Flaggers will be present to guide drivers around the closures. This work will begin at 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work is expected to last a couple of months.

Burleson

Utility contractors will continue implementing an intersection closure at Seagull Boulevard and Burleson Street. During this time westbound traffic on Burleson Street will be reduced to one lane. Seagull Boulevard will be closed restricting traffic from turning movements from Burleson Street on Seagull Boulevard. Only local traffic will be allowed onto Seagull Boulevard from Churchdale Avenue. Temporary lane closures are expected to last a couple of months.

Artesian Street

Utility contractors continue to have Artesian Street temporarily closed between Antelope Street and Buffalo Street. Traffic traveling in this area will need to seek alternate routes.

Poth Street

Contractors will continue to implement temporary street closures at the intersection of Poth Street and Tribble Lane. Street closures will be done only when large haul trucks are moving out of private property onto the roadway. Intermediate street closures are expected to last a month.

Staples Street

AEP contractors will continue daily temporary lane closures on northbound Staples Street between Brawner Parkway and Anderson Street. Temporary lane closures are estimated to be in place for weeks and will be done daily between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Holly Road

Contractors will continue performing utility work on Holly Road between Lexington Road and Ennis Joslin Road. During this time, there will be various lane closures based on the contractor’s operations. Flaggers will assist motorists around the work zone during construction hours.

Airline Road

Contractors will be implementing various daily temporary lane closures on both directions of Airline Road between South Padre Island Drive and Holly Road. Various Daily lane closures will be short in length to reduce southbound or northbound traffic to one lane. Daily temporary lane closures start at 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and are expected to last one more week.

Street Preventive Maintenance Program (SPMP) / Residential Street Rebuild Project (RSRP)

The following Streets are being repaired as part of the City’s Street Preventative Maintenance Program or Residential Street Rebuild Project programs. Motorists are encouraged to be aware of the ongoing construction at these locations:

SPMP

North Carancahua Street – Lipan Street to Coopers Alley

Cimarron Boulevard – Saratoga Boulevard to Yorktown

Doddridge Street – Ocean Drive to Santa Fe Street

First National Drive – South Padre Island Drive to Compton Road

Flour Bluff Drive – Glenoak Drive to Purdue Road

Glasgow Drive – Timbergate Drive to Ridge Stone Drive

Louisiana Street – Santa Fe Street to Ocean Drive

Robert Drive – Alameda Street to Junior Terrace

Rodd Field Road – South Padre Island Drive to McArdle Road

RSRP

Acacia Drive – Mueller Street to Interstate Highway 37

Alameda Street-Rio Vista Drive – Waverly Drive to Alameda Street

Bois D Arc Place – Greenwood Drive to Black Jack Place

Fleet Avenue – Beechcraft Avenue to Ryan Street

Harriett Drive – Prescott Street to Vestal Street

Lake Tahoe Drive – Sun Valley Drive to Snowbird Drive

Lancaster Drive – Leopard Street to Mueller Street

Moravian Drive – McArdle Road to South Padre Island Drive

Leigh Drive – Villa Drive to Breckenridge Drive

O’Hara Drive – Mc Alpin Drive to West Shea Parkway

Snowbird Drive - Lake Tahoe Drive to Sun Valley Drive

Yukon Drive – Jordan Drive to Brazos Drive

Zaragoza Street – Guatemozin Street to Airport Road

Driscoll Drive – North Naylor Circle to Kenwood Drive

Kenwood Drive – Old Robstown Road to West Longview Street

For a map of the Citywide Active Street Improvement Projects, please visit https://drive.google.com/open?id=1zKe8B7SdnH50i-g6XMMn7rEZUos&usp=sharing

NOTE: ALL CLOSURES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO WEATHER, EMERGENCY WORK, OR OTHER CURRENT EVENTS.

