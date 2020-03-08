Planning on going to the park soon? Check out these CDC guidelines before you go

Here are some tips from the CDC to keep you and your family safe.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parks in Corpus Christi re opened this past weekend, parents you may be thinking of taking your kids to the park for some fresh air and fun. Before you head out here are some tips from the CDC to keep you and your family safe.

Going outside and getting active can benefit your health in many ways, but due to the pandemic it's important to follow steps to protect your family and others.

The CDC offers a full list of what to do and not to do when heading out to the park.

DO:

Visit parks close to your home. Traveling long distances to visit a park may contribute to the spread of the virus.

Plan ahead if you can. Call and see if restrooms are open.

Social distance. Stay at least 6 feet away from others you don’t live with.

Carefully consider use of playgrounds, and help children follow guidelines.

Wash your hands and wear a mask.

Play it safe around and in swimming pools, hot tubs, and water playgrounds by practicing social distancing.

DONT: