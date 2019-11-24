CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A big showdown between Veterans Memorial Eagles and the Miller Bucs this Friday, November 29, at the Buccaneer Stadium.

The gates will open at 12:30 p.m., but the game does not begin until 2:00 p.m.

Ticket sales at the Corpus Christi Independent School District Athletic Office will start on Monday, November 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets will also be on sale on Tuesday, November 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon. Ticket prices for reserved are $8, general admission is $8, and student tickets are only $4.

All tickets at the gate will be $9, and tickets are available for purchase on Monday at 8 a.m. at ccisd.brushfire.com

Veterans Memorial High School will sell tickets to students in the school front office beginning Monday, November 25 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Miller is the home team and will sit on the east side of the stadium, while Veterans will be the visitors and sit on the west side of the stadium.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: